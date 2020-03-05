Lord Jamar about Eminem saying he is a guest in Hip Hop: & # 39; This could have ended a long time ago & # 39;

Home Entertainment Lord Jamar about Eminem saying he is a guest in Hip Hop:...

Lord Jamar about Eminem saying he is a guest in Hip Hop: 'This could have ended a long time ago'

Last month, Eminem admitted that he is a "guest,quot; in Hip Hop, after years of clown, Lord Jamar, a member of Brand Nubian, for calling him exactly the same.

Now Lord Jamar feels justified in his harsh criticism of the Detroit rapper, but during a meeting with DJ Vlad, he says that his flesh could have ended long ago if Eminem had said it years ago.

"This could have been over a long time ago. It's not that it's something. He even used the word beef there. It was just me expressing my damn opinion and a bunch of damn people who had a problem with they were amplifying him so much that he had to answer. Really, the Stans are responsible for much of this round-trip shit. "

