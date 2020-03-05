London Football Awards: Tammy Abraham and Vivianne Miedema win Player of the Year awards | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTMLb9bb5735ec02e3e678aa87744dccd82a11% %MINIFYHTMLb9bb5735ec02e3e678aa87744dccd82a12%

Abraham becomes the first player to win Premier League and Young Player of the Year awards in the same season; Miedema retains female award





Tammy Abraham of Chelsea and Vivianne Miedema, women of Arsenal, won first prizes at the London Football Awards on Thursday.

Abraham got a prestigious double after being named Premier League and Young Player of the Year.

The 22-year-old English international, who has scored 15 goals for the club to date this season, beat Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of Arsenal and last year's winner, Heung-Min Son, to claim the top prize, while beating the team. -mate, Mason Mount, to lift the junior prize.

Vivianne Miedema was the top scorer in the WSL last season and is currently at the top of the current charts

Women's Arsenal Miedema won the title of Player of the Year for the second year in a row, after leading her club towards the title of the Women's Super League and leading the Netherlands to the final of the Women's World Cup 2019.

Brentford's boss, Thomas Frank, took the manager's award in a field that also included Frank Lampard and Roy Hodgson.

Ollie Watkins has scored 22 goals for Brentford in 37 appearances this season

Watford's Ben Foster was named Goalkeeper of the Year and Brentford won again when Ollie Watkins took home the EFL Player of the Year award.

There was also a special recognition for the QPR soccer director, Les Ferdinand, who was honored for his outstanding contribution to football in London.

Les Ferdinand is currently a football director at the QPR Championship club

The former England leader, who had spells with QPR, Brentford, Tottenham, West Ham, Reading and Watford during his career as a player and has worked at Spurs and Rangers since his retirement, joins former winners Glenn Hoddle, Ian Wright, Frank Lampard, John Terry and Arsene Wenger on the list of honor.