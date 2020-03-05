Lizzo isn't here for Tik Tok supposedly taking off his swimsuit Videos

%MINIFYHTML9de57543ea91175b63e8361069ad6c0011% %MINIFYHTML9de57543ea91175b63e8361069ad6c0012%

Lizzo wants to talk to TikTok after his swimsuit videos were mysteriously removed from the popular application.

Lizzo called TikTok in his own application claiming that his videos of her in a bathing suit were removed by the application.

In the video, Lizzo is synchronizing his lips while his message flickers on the screen. "TikTok keeps taking my videos with me in a bathing suit," Lizzo wrote. “But it allows other videos with girls in swimsuits. I wonder why?"

It is clear that Lizzo is clearly pointing out that the rules may not be fair for all bodies. He concluded the video saying: "Tiktok … we have to talk,quot;.

Since Lizzo posted the video, his TikTok had been seen more than 8 million times, and fans flooded his comments showing support, according to BuzzFeed News.

Some fans said the same thing had happened to them and others pointed out that TikTok allowed other stars to continue posting videos of the same nature.

What do you think, Roomies? Is this a double standard case? Let us know!