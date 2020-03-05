Lizzo blasts TikTok for taking off his swimsuit videos: & # 39; We need to talk & # 39;

The large pop singer Lizzo is not happy with the social media platform TikTok, because they continue to remove her videos from her in their little swimsuits.

"TikTok keeps taking my videos with me in a bathing suit," says the clip. "But allow other videos with girls in swimsuits. I wonder why. Tiktok … we have to talk," says Lizzo.

Lizzo has suffered heavy criticism from fat shamers who get annoyed every time he strips to the thong and swimsuits, but if other TikTok users are allowed to post on the site in their swimsuit, haven't they? Should Lizzo also have that right?

"I'm really great, I love myself," Lizzo said on the Australian show The Project in December. "I love it, man. It's a beautiful thing to see, wasn't it amazing?"

"I love the fact that children love me because I am making music to improve ourselves, make us smile, make you love yourself and I think children need it more than anything so they can teach the next generation how to love themselves. themselves, "said Lizzo. "I love your body."