Lizzo accuses TikTok of Singing Her Out Over Swimsuit Videos

The creator of successes & # 39; Truth Hurts & # 39; Call the social media platform to remove the viral clips from the swimsuit, but allow videos of & # 39; other girls in swimsuits & # 39 ;.

Lizzo Refuses to be signaled for showing skin. Realizing that TikTok had constantly removed her videos in a bathing suit, the creator of hits "Truth Hurts" made the decision to call the social media platform by its double standard.

On Tuesday, March 3, the 31-year-old woman uploaded a clip of her lip sync to the viral audio that repeats the words, "I know." Meanwhile, a series of texts expressing disappointment appeared on the screen. "TikTok keeps taking my videos with me in my swimsuits, but allows other videos with girls in swimsuits," he said.

"But allow other videos with girls in a bathing suit," continued the rapper, whose real name is Melissa Viviane Jefferson. "I wonder why?" She finished the video with an invitation to discuss the issue. "TikTok … we have to talk," he concluded.

Lizzo was not the only one who had problems with TikTok for his deleted videos. In December 2019, the German site NetzPolitik.org reported that fat users and LGBTQ are among those whose videos could not be shown in other users' feeds. In response, TikTok argued that it was his policy to counter bullying.

However, a spokesman for the platform stressed that this approach has been replaced by a new one. The representative added: "Although we had a good intention, we realized that it was not the right approach."

Lizzo has been a vocal advocate of body positivity. Weeks before, the "Juice" rapper expressed frustration over the double standard of the music industry on the bodies of men and women. During an appearance on Brazilian television Folha, she asked: "What does that tell you about the oppressor? What does that tell you about men? Gather, we don't talk about your shit sizes, right?"

"I don't think it's different from any of the other great women who came before me that had to be literally politicized just to be sexual … Do you know what I mean? Just to exist," he said. "The things that were beautiful in them were called defects, and they persisted against that, they fought against that, and now I can do what I do thanks to those great women."