Liverpool issues coronavirus tips to fans attending Anfield for the Bournemouth showdown | Soccer news







Liverpool has implemented precautionary measures to try to protect against the coronavirus when Bournemouth visits Anfield on Saturday.

The waiting Premier League champions will not have pets for game day for the start of lunch and will supply hand sanitizers in all the stadium bathrooms.

The Reds say they also took action in the training camp to protect staff and players, including canceling all trips to high-risk countries and detecting visitors.

"We have several new measures implemented in LFC operations to help prevent the spread of the virus and protect the health of our employees," a statement said Friday.

"We have taken proactive measures, including the cancellation of any staff trip to high-risk countries and remind all good hygiene practices through notices on / around all of our sites.

"We have also activated a health exam for all external visitors to all our training facilities, our offices and other community facilities that we use regularly.

"For supporters who plan to attend Anfield, there will be hand sanitizers and / or antibacterial washing in all bathrooms in Anfield, as well as additional information posters that reinforce the official medical advice for everyone to assume personal responsibility for excellent personal hygiene ".

"We are also taking precautionary measures for game day and we will not have pets in the field. Any follower who shows symptoms that are consistent with the virus should make sure to familiarize themselves with the advice of the chief medical officer on self-isolation.

"We will continue to receive the best advice from the relevant authorities and update the followers with any progress."