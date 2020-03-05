Lin-Manuel Miranda launches theater scholarship program for students of color

WENN / Instar

As part of his Miranda Family Fund, the creator of & # 39; Hamilton & # 39; is committed to a commitment of $ 1 million to 10 years to help underrepresented groups to pursue careers on stage.

Lin-Manuel Miranda It has launched a $ 1 million scholarship program (£ 770 million) to help underrepresented groups to pursue careers on stage.

The "Hamilton"The creator has joined forces with the heads of several New York theater companies, including the National Theater Institute and the Eugene O & # 39; Neill Theater Center for a six-semester program aimed at providing students with the skills they need to A career in the arts.

As part of its Miranda Family Fund, it will launch a $ 1 million commitment for 10 years to award scholarships.

In a statement, the heads of the organization announced that they are "actively and permanently transforming and diversifying the American cultural landscape through investment in young artists and with the shared belief that the stories told and the artists who tell them should represent the diversity of the nation. "