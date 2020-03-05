Lil Boosie reveals that his mother reprimanded him for the comments about Zaya Wade

Many celebrities had things to say when Dwyane Wade revealed that his daughter, formerly known as Zion, is a young transgender and will now go through Zaya Wade. Lil Boosie's comments on the situation have become viral and he is responding to the consequences of it.

The Louisiana rapper made a video while working at Planet Fitness.

‘I have to say something about this shit, brother. Dwyane Wade, you left too much, damn it. That's a man. A 12 year old boy. At age 12, they don't even know what the next meal will be. They have not yet been resolved. I could meet a woman, anything, at 16 and fall in love with her. But your shit is gone, how's it going, bruh, you're going too far, dawg. Don't cut your ass, bruh. Like, bruh, really, if he's going to be gay, let him be gay. But don't cut his ass, bruh. Don't do it, and dress him as a woman, dawg. He is 12 years old. It is not up there yet. He has not yet made his final decisions. Don't cut your ass, Dwyane Wade, bruh. You are fucking trippin ", dawg,quot;.

After his thoughts traveled far and wide, he states that the gym prohibited him because the manager is gay.

Recently, he revealed that he not only received a lot of reaction from the public, but that his own mother also let him know how he was wrong.

Boosie backs up his comments, but revealed to Baller Alert: "This is how I felt. People have to understand that this is how I feel … Even my mom got on me a ** yesterday. My mom called me early in the morning and he came up to me **, talking about: "Stay away from social networks! That's your family! You stay out of people's business. But I was just talking about how I felt. All they have their own opinions in life. Everyone feels certain kinds of things about certain things … When children participate, it is tender to my heart. "

