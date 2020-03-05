Leon reveals that his iconic line in "The Temptations,quot; was completely improvised: "I stayed in that role all the time,quot;

"The Temptations,quot; is one of the most iconic films of all time and one of the reasons why people love him so much is because of Leon's incredible performance as the legendary David Ruffin. During a recent interview, Leon revealed that his most famous line in the movie was not originally in the script and completely improvised.

It's been 22 years since the 1998 television miniseries "The Temptations,quot; premiered, and it still continues to air regularly on television after all this time because it's a great movie with fantastic performances, specifically Leon.

As you know, Leon played the controversial lead singer of the group, David Ruffin, and once David begins to have internal conflicts within the group, he pronounces the most remembered line of the film. While facing Otis Williams, who initially reunited the group, David tells him without blinking: "No one is going to see you, Otis!"

The line is still pronounced to this day and received a second life courtesy of social networks and memes. In an interview with Netflix's Strong Black Lead, Leon revealed the story behind the line:

“We were in rehearsals and I was David Ruffin all the time. And I discovered later that my co-stars didn't particularly love me. But I stayed in that role all the time, so I was always thinking about things and telling the director and the producers and the things I had researched and how things were.

"… I just said that phrase in the essay and (the director) Allan Arkush came and whispered in my ear, and said:" You know, him (Charles Malik Whitfield, who played Otis Williams) really doesn't He likes it when you say that. "And I turned to him and said," You're not supposed to … Did you see the reaction on his face when I said it? Isn't that what you want?

"I just improvise a line and the next thing I know, is that line follows me all over the world."

This only proves that some of the best moments of entertainment were completely improvised.

