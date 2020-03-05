LeBron James's most unstoppable move is ridiculously simple

The hook of the sky of Kareem, the fadeaway of Jordan, the milkshake of Hakeem, the Eurostep of Ginobili, the handsome one-legged Dirk: many great players in the course of NBA history have created their own movements that have The basketball landscape has changed. And now LeBron James has addedwhatever thisTo the list

It's so simple, so dumb, so obvious. It looks like something you would try with your little cousins ​​while playing on an 8-foot edge in the driveway. And the ball seems to enter. Everybody. Single. Time.

Renowned NBA Twitter influencer Rob Perez (@worldwidewob) documented this movement for the first time in an extensive thread over a year ago. In the thread there are 17 different instances of James executing his most indecipherable movement.

The most recent example was the shot that was heard worldwide in the NBA on Tuesday when James got up from the center court logo, glanced at the ball and let it fly. Splash.

The growing popularity of this movement raises many questions. Why is this movement so effective? When did LeBron discover this movement for the first time? Why not stare at the ball every time before shooting? And most importantly: what are we supposed to call the new unstoppable NBA movement?