LAX will add two new taxi pick-up locations to increase the LAX-it lot – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Beginning in March, LAX will have two additional taxi pick-up locations for arriving travelers.

The new locations, which will be in parking structure 3 and in terminal 7/8, are intended to increase taxi pick-ups in the LAX-it lot, which will continue to be the main location for collecting taxis and shared transport vehicles .

The location of Parking Structure 3 will serve those arriving from Tom Bradley International terminal and terminal 3, while the location in terminal 7/8 will serve those terminals.

Anyone arriving at terminals 1, 2 or 4 to 6 will continue to use the LAX-it pick-up location.

LAX launched LAX-it in October 2019 to prevent travelers from being picked up outside their terminal. The new collection lot was intended to alleviate traffic in the Central Terminal area and reduce waiting times for those using shared travel applications to exit the airport.

LAX-it "has been running smoothly for more than four months after some challenges in its first week of implementation," the airport said in a press release on Thursday.

The new collection locations will operate in a 90-day pilot program during which their effectiveness will be evaluated.