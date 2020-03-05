Lance Bass in his time at NSYNC, K-Pop and BTS

%MINIFYHTML79547f52f23c48c6e8600ae5c4d2bab711% %MINIFYHTML79547f52f23c48c6e8600ae5c4d2bab712%

The NSYNC star joined What happened literally to talk about the vertiginous fame of the group in the 90s and what they think about BTS and the K-pop bands that have taken over the world of music today.

What happened literally, a new BuzzFeed News program on Facebook Watch, is reviewing some of the most memorable moments of the 90s. This week, we are talking about boy bands! Each decade has its defining trends, but nothing encapsulates the pop culture of the 90s as the boy band. Groups of previously unknown singers, backed by the power of the music industry, seized the entertainment world almost overnight.

Fame quickly reached the boy bands of the time, and Lance Bass of NSYNC joined What happened literally to share your experience being at the center of everything. "It was a moment in the history of music that I don't think will ever exist again, "Bass explained." It was the explosion of pop. And people sold records like no one had done before. " "I was excited to maybe get a job at Disney World," Bass recounted his modest expectations when he joined the group at age 16. "That would have been fun." Bass said he knew for the first time that the band was going to be great when they opened a show at the stadium for Janet Jackson in Detroit. "I had never heard a noise like this before," he recalled. "You get goosebumps and it doesn't go away all the time you're on stage."

Other highlights of the career for Bass included performing with Aerosmith in the Super Bowl, acting at the Academy Awards when the group was nominated for Best Original Song, and continuing in the Rosie O & # 39; Donnell Show. "It took us forever to get to that program, but I thought," No, we're not famous yet unless we've been in Rosie O & # 39; Donnell"Bass explained." That was my barometer of whether you were big or not, and we finally got to the program. " According to Bass, the formula for a large pop group is reduced to three key elements: harmony, performance and personality.

NSYNC had harmonies and personalities, but the performance for the group meant complex choreographed dances. For Bass, that was not always easy. "We spent many hours in the dance studio and, in fact, I was not a dancer when I joined NSYNC," he recalled. "So I had to learn to have rhythm and dance a little, and as we went along, I got better and better." Bass recalled the process of learning the choreography as frustrating, but added that performing it on stage was always much more fun. While the NSYNC star looked fondly most of his time with the group, he regretted fashion. “We would use the same matching sets. That was really bad, ”he joked. "And I don't think there's an outfit that can look back and say," Wow, that was great. "I think they are all pretty horrible."

Jonathan Daniel / Getty Images



Today, K-pop bands like BTS have taken over global attention that was once occupied by people like NSYNC and Backstreet Boys, but Bass had nothing but praise for the new pop icons. "I love kpop. It is very fun and different. You know, something that this country had never seen before, ”said Bass, explaining that K-pop groups with a greater number of members create a different dynamic between the bands and their fans. "I think it's fun because I like performances." "So when I go to a show, I want to entertain myself, and when you have so many people, you can have a lot of fun on stage." Bass noted that the different personalities of BTS members allowed a wide variety of fans to identify with the group, comparing it to what the Spice Girls did in the 1990s.

Dan Callister / Getty Images

