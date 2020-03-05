Kylie Jenner's Night Out featured pink hair, twerking and much more

Kylie Jenner is wearing a new & # 39; do.
22 year old keeping up with the Kardashians Star on Wednesday threw some tufts of caramel-colored cotton through Instagram.
"She is pink," he wrote through the social network while showing the sweet style.
The makeup mogul shook the look of a birthday party held for her friend. Victoria Villarroel at The Nice Guy restaurant in West Hollywood, California. Kylie also wore a white strapless blouse, dark jeans, white heels and elegant sunglasses for the big party.
Kylie arrived at the party with her best friend Anastasia Karanikolaou, also known as Stassie and friend Carter Gregory. The trio listened to music on the car trip and Stassie played the tunes in the back.
Party goers danced with music, enjoyed drinks and celebrated the birthday girl at the event.
"My girlfriend looks sexy tonight @kyliejenner," Stassie wrote, wearing a black dress, gold earrings and a gold watch for the meeting, wrote through Instagram Stories.
This was not the first time fans had seen Kylie have pink hair.
In fact, he wore a similar tone last year. Over the years, fans have seen the reality star put on several shades, including yellow, blue, brown, purple, red and much more.
It has certainly been a busy time for Kylie. In addition to raising his daughter Stormi Webster and running his beauty empire, he has been traveling. For example, Kylie posted several photos of her luxurious trip to the Bahamas with her daughter and friends via Instagram earlier this week. He also recently caused rumors of reconciliation with Stormi's father Travis scott after posting backward photos of the duo.
However, the stars have not yet publicly addressed speculation.
keeping up with the Kardashians returns on Thursday, March 26 at 8 p.m., only at E!