Kylie Jenner's Night Out featured pink hair, twerking and much more

Kylie Jenner is wearing a new & # 39; do.

22 year old keeping up with the Kardashians Star on Wednesday threw some tufts of caramel-colored cotton through Instagram.

"She is pink," he wrote through the social network while showing the sweet style.

The makeup mogul shook the look of a birthday party held for her friend. Victoria Villarroel at The Nice Guy restaurant in West Hollywood, California. Kylie also wore a white strapless blouse, dark jeans, white heels and elegant sunglasses for the big party.

Kylie arrived at the party with her best friend Anastasia Karanikolaou, also known as Stassie and friend Carter Gregory. The trio listened to music on the car trip and Stassie played the tunes in the back.

Party goers danced with music, enjoyed drinks and celebrated the birthday girl at the event.

"My girlfriend looks sexy tonight @kyliejenner," Stassie wrote, wearing a black dress, gold earrings and a gold watch for the meeting, wrote through Instagram Stories.