Kylie Jenner publishes IV drip after trip to Bahamas

WENN / Avalon

Kylie Cosmetics mogul raises concerns about her health after she insinuates to fall under the weather after enjoying a vacation in the Bahamas with her daughter.

Up News Info –

Kylie Jenner Aroused concern among fans on Instagram when she shared posts of herself connected to an intravenous drip.

In the clip shared in her Instagram story, the mother of a 22-year-old was seen lying on a sofa and watching "The Bachelor", with a medical drip of an unknown yellow liquid attached to his arm.

%MINIFYHTML4455f47023df27b92ddfa7bb586cd58f11% %MINIFYHTML4455f47023df27b92ddfa7bb586cd58f12%

The "keeping up with the Kardashians"star revealed to her sister Kendall Jenner, 24, was sitting by his bed and holding her hand, but offered no explanation about the nature of the drip.

<br />

In a later post, the mogul of Kylie Cosmetics shared a meme that said: "It is a bad spiritual hygiene to give them access to all", which suggests that the reality TV star wanted privacy from curious fans.

"It's fine, but why the dripping and emotional moment with Kendall? I hope everyone is well!" one user wrote, while another added: "why are you hooked on an iv"?

Kylie has not yet responded to the concern, however, she published a series of photos in her main feed of a recent trip to the Bahamas, showing a variety of looks and that of her two-year-old daughter Stormi.