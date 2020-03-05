Kylie Jenner does not rush to define the relationship with Travis Scott amid rumors of reconciliation

%MINIFYHTML10fff8bb1d91d93d0787c0a4a81e336511% %MINIFYHTML10fff8bb1d91d93d0787c0a4a81e336512%

WENN / Adriana M. Barraza

According to reports, the founder of Kylie Cosmetics does not label her relationship with her baby daddy, although they are "very happy" together and "are not seeing other people."

Up News Info –

It is too early to say that Kylie Jenner has returned with her ex boyfriend Travis Scott (II). Although she has recently caused rumors of reconciliation when posting her photos on social networks, the founder of Kylie Cosmetics was in no hurry to define her relationship with the creator of successes of the "Sicko Mode".

Months after their separation, the "keeping up with the Kardashians"It was reported that the star was in a" great "place with the father of his 2-year-old daughter." They are very happy, "a source told PEOPLE about the current situation of the former." Kylie is not yet tagging her daughter. relationship. However, it seems they are not seeing other people. "

Kylie and Travis, who have Stormi Webster together, separated in October 2019 after leaving for about two years. Upon confirming their separation at that time, the younger sister of Kendall Jenner He wrote on Twitter: "Travis and I are on good terms. Our main focus at this time is Stormi. Our friendship and our daughter are a priority."

The 22-year-old expressed a similar stance months later in an interview with Harper & # 39; s Bazaar. "We are like best friends," he said. "We both love Stormi and want the best for her. We stay connected and coordinated. I think about (my parents) in situations with Stormi, what they would do. They were very practical with me, and I want the same for Stormi."

However, at the end of February, Kylie added fuel to rumors that she and Travis had come back together. On February 28, the beauty mogul posted on Instagram Stories a series of old photos of them getting comfortable while sitting on the court during a basketball game. "It's a state of mind," he captioned the photos.

Days later, the half sister of Kim Kardashian He returned to his Instagram story to upload a video of her listening to Travis's song while sitting in his car. Filtered with a flower theme, the short clip heard 27-year-old "Give No Fxk", which featured Migos Y Young thug, playing in the background.