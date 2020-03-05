Kylie Jenner and Stassie Baby Wear Swimwear by Emilio Pucci

Kylie Jenner and Anastasia Karanikolaou "Stassie Baby,quot; have been sharing a series of spicy photos of the two bombs since their vacations in the Bahamas and their return home in California. After posing in transparent dresses and melting the Internet, as reported by Mel Walker, the two wore Emilio Pucci swimsuits in several beautiful photos. Kylie and Stassie are demonstrating that they are big influencers of Instagram, since the demand for the swimsuits they wore, in addition to the transparent dresses, is now in high demand.

Kylie posed on the beach with Pucci's Samoa printed bikini and covered herself with a flowing skirt. Stassi wore a vivid blue and white bikini print. Kylie often wears a golden belly chain and was clearly visible on her lower waist. Always trying on new hair colors, Kylie has opted for warmer, honey-blonde hair instead of her characteristic crow locks and brushed her hair off her face in a ponytail. Her makeup was dimmed with natural tones and she wore large golden earrings.

Similarly, Stassie Baby wore her hair in a high ponytail and also wore large gold hoop earrings with her makeup on the natural side.

You can see the photos that Kylie Jenner shared with her 164.6 million Instagram followers in the slide show below.

Kylie Jenner referred to designer Emilio Pucci in the caption and wrote: Pucci Babies.

While much of the nation is dealing with the cold weather, Kylie has been sharing many sexy photos of swimsuits, even posing in a brown Gucci bikini with golden ornaments. He changed his Instagram profile picture to the snapshot and some wondered if his breasts had been done again because of his large bust. Social networks rang immediately, and many of them evaluated Kylie's toned physique. The recent series of bikini shots follows reports that Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are officially together again.

Some have suggested that she is sharing so many bikini photos specifically for Travis!

What do you think of the recent Instagram photos and videos of Kylie Jenner? Do you like the Pucci bikini in it? Which of your recent looks is your favorite?



