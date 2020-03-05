Kylie Jenner and Drake Spark return to dating rumors with the Los Angeles outing

%MINIFYHTML5e1ed97bcf0b2740632a18e8e9051f7611% %MINIFYHTML5e1ed97bcf0b2740632a18e8e9051f7612%

The owner of Kylie Cosmetics and the Canadian rapper are seen hitting Delilah's nightclub together, months after they were seen approaching on their 33rd birthday.

Kylie Jenner Y Duck They have revived the talk about the possible romantic relationship between them with their recent night out. The couple was seen at the Delilah nightclub in West Hollywood together on Thursday, March 5.

According to HollywoodLife.com, the 22-year-old makeup mogul, who was joined by her best friend Stassie Karanikolaou, assistant Victoria Villarroel and other friends, entered the club from the back of the building. The 33-year-old rapper arrived at the front of the club minutes later on his custom Maybach stretch. Drizzy seemed to be in a good mood when he reportedly showed a big smile as he headed to the club.

Kylie came out that night to celebrate Victoria's 28th birthday. The ladies began their evening at The Nice Guy, before heading to Delilah. The "keeping up with the Kardashians"Star looked sexy in a white strapless blouse, tight jeans and a long pink wig. She shared many videos of her departure that night, but none of them showed her flame, Drake.

It was rumored that Kylie and Drake were romantically linked after being seen approaching the celebrations of their 33rd birthday in Los Angeles in October 2019. According to reports, the mother of one "was never very far" from the hit creator "Hotline Blink, "which he rented out of Hollywood's Goya studios for a gangster themed party.

The reality star also attended her Halloween party in West Hollywood at the end of October. Drake fanned the dating rumors by posting a picture of him wearing a hoodie with the name of Kylie High School written and a white cap with a lipstick mark, which was believed to be the same color as the lipstick that Kylie got.

The recent departure of Kylie and Drake together occurs in the midst of speculation that he will be with his ex and daddy again. Travis Scott (II) after she posted her photos on social networks. Then, a source told PEOPLE: "They are very happy. Kylie still does not label their relationship. However, it seems they are not seeing other people."