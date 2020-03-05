KUWK: Tristan Thompson flirts with Khloe Kardashian again after she shows her enviable abs!

%MINIFYHTML24541498604c9680a2bc48703d8532ec11% %MINIFYHTML24541498604c9680a2bc48703d8532ec12%

It seems that it doesn't matter how many arched eyebrows and arched eyes he receives from Kardashians fans every time he flirts with his ex and baby mom, Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson is too desperate to get her back to stop. That said, after the KUWK star shared a new photo of her, showing her rock-hard abs, the basketball player left another thirsty comment.

Khloe was in the gym, working hard on his fitness, something that really shows and that Tristan apparently felt he had to recognize!

This also occurs after a recent internal report stating that Tristan is even more flirtatious with Khloe in person, since he wants nothing more than to get back together.

Meanwhile, while Khloe's heart has softened to see how good she is with her daughter, it is true, it does not seem that she is willing to give the man another chance after he betrayed her twice!

As for the compliment he left in Khloe's new mirror selfie, he says: "No days off," which also includes a series of emojis, including kisses, heart eyes and a red heart. – So much love!

Khloe was wearing a pink sports bra, a gray zip-up sweatshirt and matching high-waisted leggings.

Finally, he completed the gym attire with a pair of pink slippers.

Check it out here:

Of course, sportswear was meant to show off her enviable abs and it's safe to say that Khloe looks amazing!

A privileged information that he previously shared through HollywoodLife that Tristan's Instagram compliments are just what the world sees. In real life it becomes even stronger. He sends her flowers all the time. His house is full of flowers and many of them are from Tristan. He sends her sweet text messages and never stops telling him he wants her back. "



