Krug scores in OT, Bruins beat Panthers 2-1

SUNRISE, Fla (AP) – Torey Krug scored 4:08 in overtime, Patrice Bergeron also had a goal and the Boston Bruins beat the Florida Panthers 2-1 on Thursday night for their fourth straight victory.

Moments before scoring, Krug led a 2-on-1 run with David Pastrnak that was interrupted by the MacKenzie Weegar hit check. Pastrnak recovered the disc in the corner and passed to Krug, who turned in the high slot and slapped the winner beyond Chris Driedger.

Jaroslav Halak stopped 32 shots for the leading Bruins of the NHL.

Driedger made 25 saves and Weegar scored, but Florida lost the eighth consecutive game at the franchise's house and lost its fourth consecutive game overall.

This was Driedger's first start since he was retired from AHL Springfield on Tuesday.

The Bruins defender Brandon Carlo received an elbow in the face by Evgenii Dadonov in the second period. Initially a greater sentence was ruled, then it was reduced to a minor in review. Carlo did not return to the game.

Weegar overtook the Panthers when his shot from the high slot slid down a projected Halak 6:55 in the second period.

Bergeron tied him in the power game four minutes later, getting his 30th of the season by redirecting Krug's shot. Bergeron has scored at least 30 goals in three consecutive seasons.

NOTES Panthers G Sergei Bobrovsky missed his second game with a lower body injury. … C Lucas Wallmark, acquired from Carolina on February 24, recorded his first point with the Panthers with an assist in Weegar's goal.

UNTIL NEXT TIME

Bruins: Tampa Bay host on Saturday.

Panthers: Montreal host on Saturday.