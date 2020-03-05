Kristin Cavallari honors the late brother while tracing the roots of his family

Hunting her True roots.

On this brand new night Very cavallari, Kristin Cavallari and husband Jay cutler He went to Italy to meet the distant relatives of the rare tycoon James. As discussed in an earlier episode, the lifestyle guru was inspired to trace his family history after wondering if the late brother Miguel It was the "last Cavallari,quot;.

With the help of a genealogist, called FabioKristin quickly learned that there are still many Cavallaris in Italy. Specifically, many relatives still reside in a small town, Monterado.

"After a three-hour trip, we finally arrived in Monterado. I can't believe I'm only minutes away from meeting my first Italian relative," said the reality star turned into a businesswoman in a confessional. "I really hope you haven't seen Laguna Beach-or The hills. Or, practically, anything he has done. "

Despite her nerves, Kristin greeted her distant cousin. Francesco With a big kiss on the cheek. Kristin not only thought that Francesco "looks like a Cavallari,quot;, but thought he looked a bit like his brother.