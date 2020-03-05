Kristin Cavallari honors the late brother while tracing the roots of his family

Hunting her True roots.
On this brand new night Very cavallari, Kristin Cavallari and husband Jay cutler He went to Italy to meet the distant relatives of the rare tycoon James. As discussed in an earlier episode, the lifestyle guru was inspired to trace his family history after wondering if the late brother Miguel It was the "last Cavallari,quot;.
With the help of a genealogist, called FabioKristin quickly learned that there are still many Cavallaris in Italy. Specifically, many relatives still reside in a small town, Monterado.
"After a three-hour trip, we finally arrived in Monterado. I can't believe I'm only minutes away from meeting my first Italian relative," said the reality star turned into a businesswoman in a confessional. "I really hope you haven't seen Laguna Beach-or The hills. Or, practically, anything he has done. "
Despite her nerves, Kristin greeted her distant cousin. Francesco With a big kiss on the cheek. Kristin not only thought that Francesco "looks like a Cavallari,quot;, but thought he looked a bit like his brother.
"I just instantly feel this comfort and this unspoken connection. Therefore, I instantly calm down," he added later.
Fabio and Francesco began Kristin and Jay's visit to Monterado by taking them to the town hall to see the old family records. After being received by the mayor, Kristin saw his great-grandfather's birth certificate.
"Then, my great grandfather Frank Cavallari it is Run"Kristin explained to the group." And when he arrived in the United States, he changed his name from Corrado to Frank. "
While reviewing the documents, Kristin saw that Corrado and his brother spelled her last name in the same way as her, confirming that her spelling of Cavallari is correct.
Then Kristin and Jay were taken to the church where their great grandfather married, as well as to the village where Carrado was born and grew up.
"I am really spiritual and I feel that my brother is with my grandparents. And I have the feeling that they are probably here with us in spirit," Kristin reflected. "So it is an honor for my brother and my grandparents, who, of course, would be so excited that I am also in Monterado."
During a visit to Corrado's old house and workshop, Kristin met a distant father-in-law, who shared stories about the entrepreneurial spirit of the late Patriarch Cavallari. Understandably, as a businesswoman, this information excited Kristin.
The research mission would not have been complete without a big family dinner. The Cavallari meeting was full of all kinds of family members, including the second cousin Gabriella.
In fact, Kristin took an instant taste for Gabriella, who delivered a speech and presented the Very cavallari Star with sweet family photos.
"This trip to Monterado and meeting my whole family has been one of the most incredible experiences of my life. And the fact that they were so warm and welcoming, I feel it puts everything in perspective," Kristin shared with the Very cavallari camera. "I realize how important a relationship with my father is, and how much I really want to have a good relationship with him."
However, as Kristin still wished she could share this experience with her brother, she decided to honor him in the local church.
"He would be happy that we did this," Kristin said after lighting a candle and leaving a picture and a gold coin on the altar.
However, Kristin missed her brother and expressed her desire to "hug him once more,quot;. Fortunately, Kristin had his "rock,quot; Jay to lean on during this touching moment.
For the second part of Kristin's Italian getaway, be sure to watch the new episode next week.
Watch a new episode of Very cavallari Thursdays at 9 p.m., only at E!