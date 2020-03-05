Kristen Doute says that Jax Taylor could get angry when he finds out about the chapter about him in his next book!

Kristen Doubte is sharing many details about the people in her life in her next revealing book and that means "nobody is safe!" In fact, that is something that has already warned people and it seems that Jax Taylor is one of those who should be prepared for what they have to say!

The Vanderpump Rules star revealed during a new interview with HollywoodLife that he only has to share his version of the story and why!

%MINIFYHTML50e5b21b12955f8657528bea5be4b16711% %MINIFYHTML50e5b21b12955f8657528bea5be4b16712%

In addition, he also mentioned that Jax could get angry when he finds out what the chapter contains about him.

In other words, when he wrote the next book entitled He is driving you crazy, on June 2, he made sure he didn't censor anything!

The dating advice book that is actually co-written with Michele Alexander, the author of How to Lose a Boy in 10 Days: The Universal Don’s of Dating presents a full chapter dedicated to Jax Taylor.

This is something that Kristen herself revealed yesterday during a conversation with HollywoodLife.

And that's not all! He also mentioned that the co-star who once blocked her on social networks still has no idea.

However, she would assume that she still awaits him to some extent given her story!

Kristen shared through the same media that he let someone know about it, more precisely his wife and his co-star, Brittany Cartwright.

‘I haven't told Jax. You have to know what is coming. He will probably get angry. I just wanted Brittany to be aware, because (he) is her husband now. But, once again, I wouldn't be completely honest if I didn't touch that. "

As for how Brittany felt about it, Kristen told the site she was "fine with it."

Ad

‘And I don't feel like it shattered Jax. But I don't think that in the Vanderpump Rules I had a moment, or I didn't really give myself the moment, as I said in the book, but I didn't feel that they allowed me or that I was able, or able … to express those feelings in that moment, and now I do it, "he added.



Post views:

94