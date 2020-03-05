Kim Kardashian's surprise delivery from KFC is good for finger licking

This morning the surprise is to lick my fingers well.
Thursday morning, Kim Kardashian He started his day with a special package from an unlikely restaurant chain.
Knock Knock! It's Kentucky Fried Chicken stopping with some goodies.
"So I woke up with a Kentucky Fried Chicken delivery and they are Kentucky Fried Chicken Crocs and they are introducing the new Beyond Meat chicken, so I guess they will now have chicken without meat," Kim shared. "I always eat vegan when I'm home."
But keeping up with the Kardashians star Really eat at KFC? "I went out and ate Kentucky Fried Chicken recently and it was amazing, but I don't really eat meat all the time, so it's amazing that they're partnering with Beyond Meat to have chicken without meat, but they're not that amazing," he continued. .
Beyond Fried Chicken is considered the first protein of plant origin that is offered in a national chicken chain in the US. UU.
As for those Crocs, footwear was presented last month at the New York Fashion Week of all places.
In fact, KFC and Crocs partnered to create two versions of limited edition footwear that are available online.
Pierre Suu / Getty Images
This is not the first time that Kim and Kanye west I have received some love from KFC. Last month, KFC France turned to Twitter and recognized the famous couple after they stopped at one place.
"Hi @kanyewest @KimKardashian, we created a cube just for you inspired by our favorite song of yours," the company said. shared online. "For next time, you will come to divide the buffet at KFC Paris …"
The lyrics read: "My girl and I split the buffet at KFC,quot; in homage to "Touch the Sky."
Tasty food aside, it has been another full week for Kim, who recently traveled to Washington D.C. on Wednesday, the aspiring lawyer visited the White House again to support three women who were convicted by the president Donald Trump last month.
And on Thursday afternoon, the E! Star raised awareness about a case he has been following.
"#NathanielWoods is scheduled to be executed in Alabama THIS NIGHT for murders he did NOT commit," he shared with his Instagram followers. "Join the broad coalition, including jurors and relatives of the victims, urging @GovernorKayIvey and @AGSteveMarshall to suspend Nate's execution." There is no rest for Kim!
keeping up with the Kardashians returns on Thursday, March 26 at 8 p.m., only at E!
%MINIFYHTML0a4b8de40505b0103d7165915ecd290117%