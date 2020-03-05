Kim Kardashian's surprise delivery from KFC is good for finger licking

This morning the surprise is to lick my fingers well.

Thursday morning, Kim Kardashian He started his day with a special package from an unlikely restaurant chain.

Knock Knock! It's Kentucky Fried Chicken stopping with some goodies.

"So I woke up with a Kentucky Fried Chicken delivery and they are Kentucky Fried Chicken Crocs and they are introducing the new Beyond Meat chicken, so I guess they will now have chicken without meat," Kim shared. "I always eat vegan when I'm home."

But keeping up with the Kardashians star Really eat at KFC? "I went out and ate Kentucky Fried Chicken recently and it was amazing, but I don't really eat meat all the time, so it's amazing that they're partnering with Beyond Meat to have chicken without meat, but they're not that amazing," he continued. .

Beyond Fried Chicken is considered the first protein of plant origin that is offered in a national chicken chain in the US. UU.