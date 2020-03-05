Kim Kardashian will meet with Donald Trump to discuss justice reform

WENN / Nicky Nelson / Instar

The star of & # 39; Keeping Up with the Kardashians & # 39; is expected Visit the White House with former prisoners Tynice Nichole Hall, Crystal Muñoz and Judith Negron.

Kim Kardashian will meet with the president of the USA UU. Donald Trump on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 to discuss the reform of criminal justice accompanied by newly released prisoners.

The "keeping up with the Kardashians"Star has actively advocated a reevaluation of the current criminal justice system in the United States, and worked remarkably to get a commutation for Alice Johnson, a 63-year-old great grandmother serving a life sentence for a drug for the first time offense.

Johnson will attend the White House meeting with Kim and release former prisoners Tynice Nichole Hall, Crystal Muñoz and Judith Negron.

The meeting comes after Trump announced a wave of commutations and forgiveness last month, including for former Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich and former New York City Police Commissioner Bernard Kerik. He has also promoted the First Step Law, which aims to improve rehabilitation programs for former prisoners.

Kim previously stated that she wants her legal work to make a real difference in the world, especially when raising her children, Saint, four and nine months old, with her husband. Kanye west.

"When you become a mother, you become so protective," he explained in an interview at the US breakfast program. "Today" last year.

"Hopefully, hopefully, they will make their world the most perfect place. And ours obviously is not. And I definitely see how, especially, like black men, they are treated in this country, differently."

The reality star will also be the subject of an upcoming Netflix documentary entitled "Kim Kardashian West: the justice project", which will debut in April.