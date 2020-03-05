Roommates, Kim Kardashian remains one of the greatest examples of "getting a woman who can do both." After killing him abroad for Paris Fashion Week and Kanye Season 8 Yeezy fashion show, Kim returned to the United States and headed straight to the White House with the women Trump granted the pardon.

Kim Kardashian is still very committed to her continuing journey of struggle for prison reform, while continuing to study to become a lawyer and working alongside her lawyers to free those who have been unjustly imprisoned.

Kim recently visited the White House with four of the women Trump has granted clemency in recent years. Of course, the first woman Kim helped out of prison, Alice Johnson, was there and three other former inmates also joined her.

Tynice Nichole Hall, Crystal Muñoz and Judith Negron also received clemency from Trump. Kim explained on Twitter why each woman was sentenced, writing:

“Crystal Muñoz was sentenced to 20 years in prison for conspiracy to own and distribute marijuana. She left a five month old baby and was pregnant. Crystal was chained by prison guards during the birth of her second daughter.

Judith Negron was sentenced to 35 years in prison for conspiracy to commit medical care fraud. After the trial, he received the longest sentence ever given to a woman for a white collar crime. A mother left two young children. This was Judith's first offense.

Tynice Hall was sentenced to 35 years in prison for the first time non-violent drug conspiracy. Her boyfriend at that time used his house for his illegal drug activities. He was only 22 when he went to prison and left a 3-year-old son. "

Fans will see Kim address these cases head-on in his upcoming Oxygen documentary, "Kim Kardashian West: The Justice Project," which airs on April 5.th.

