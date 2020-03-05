Kim Kardashian criticized for repeating mistakes with braids

WENN / Instar

Apparently he didn't learn his lesson after he was previously accused of cultural appropriation, the star of & # 39; Keeping Up with the Kardashians & # 39; He has gained a violent reaction again for shaking the same hairstyle at Yeezy's show.

Up News Info –

Kim Kardashian apparently she did not apologize after she was previously accused of cultural appropriation for sports braids. The reality show star appeared with the same hairstyle when he attended Kanye westYeezy's show as part of the Paris Fashion Week on Monday, March 2.

The 39-year-old woman combined her braids to the waist with a short nude top, a thick jacket and gray pants. His hair matched the hairstyles of his daughter North West and his niece Penelope Disick, who were also seen in Paris with Kim's sister. Kourtney Kardashian.

%MINIFYHTMLefb56c035d93772a10b4168f66ad06d511% %MINIFYHTMLefb56c035d93772a10b4168f66ad06d512%

<br />

Needless to say, Kim's controversial hairstyle provoked criticism on social media. "Okay, at the beginning I was defending her saying that she may be trying to adopt the brown aspect of the Middle East, since she can go through looking at the Middle East, but this is directly black fishing," one person tweeted.

"How do you get away with it?" Commented another. Someone else wrote: "Bruh, why are you still doing this? You think she would learn. Put your hair on a tall pony and go to the fashion show like everyone else."

"I can't stand Kim k and her damn braids like b *** h when they're going to stop appropriating our culture," another user complained. "YOU ARE NOT BLACK," someone strongly reminded Kim.

And doubling the offensive, Kim shared flashback photos on Instagram with her swinging braids during a photo shoot. "Go back to my photo session with Vanessa Beecroft," he captioned the post.

<br />

Responding to this, one person wrote: "She really wakes up … posted this and then appeared with braids AGAIN … Doesn't she get tired of stealing black women? Kim Kardashian relies on black outrage to keep her relevant and it shows" .

Kim has not responded to the latest controversy, but she has already defended it. "Bo Derek braids. "She said in 2018:" Obviously I know they are called Fulani braids and I know the origin of where they came from and I am totally respectful of that. "He added:" I am not deaf to where I do not understand. I understand … I'm trying to disrespect someone's culture by wearing braids. "