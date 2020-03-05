Khloe Kardashian reveals her fight for pregnancy for breastfeeding with Sister Kourtney

Khloe Kardashian made a decision for her daughter and herself. Entertainment Tonight recently reported that the keeping up with the Kardashians Star spoke with Kourtney for his new website, Poosh, to talk about the stress that breastfeeding brings to his daughter in 2018.

Khloe began the conversation by stating that she remembered when Kourtney always talked about how good it was for her to breastfeed, while Khloe found it difficult. The reality star admits that he tried all the supplements and dietary changes, but nothing worked, to his disgust, especially when Kourtney said how great it was.

Khloe explained that she would pump breast milk, and then her daughter would wake up and want more, but her breasts would bleed. "It was horrible," the reality star explained. According to True Thompson's mother, Kourtney's advice bothered her, because none of them seemed to work for her.

In other words, Khloe fought to make everything work the same way. Kourtney, on the other hand, admitted that it was not always easy, stating that once he realized he was "hooked," it became a little easier. Khloe went on to say that it wasn't the pain, it was the fact that he wasn't producing enough milk.

In addition, Kardashian's sister admitted that she was under tremendous stress at the time, mainly because there was the Tristan Thompson trap scandal, the first. It was made public only a few days before she had True.

Khloe added that it must have been part of the reason he couldn't produce milk. "It was too much,quot;. When True started losing weight, his doctors told him it would be better to supplement with baby formula. Khloe added that the first time he had to give his baby formula it felt like a failure.

Fortunately, when Khloe finally came out and said he wasn't going to breastfeed, he received many positive comments from friends, family and social media followers. She was honest and people really appreciated him.



