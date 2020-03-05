Khloe Kardashian blames stress amid Tristan Thompson's traps for hindering breastfeeding

%MINIFYHTML704fe515b67d334a442fc89f51ac928e11% %MINIFYHTML704fe515b67d334a442fc89f51ac928e12%

Khloe says she was very stressed when she gave birth to her first daughter and couldn't produce much breast milk for her newborn.

Khloe Kardashian he has suggested it now ex boyfriend Tristan ThompsonThe cheating scandal may have hindered her ability to breastfeed her daughter True.

Shortly before the reality star gave birth to the couple's first child, reports emerged that Tristan was seen kissing a family friend. Jordyn Woods At a party at home.

Khloe tried to put aside the rumors when he received the True baby in the world only a few days later, but admitted in an interview with his sister. Kourtney KardashianPoosh's wellness site says the scandal may well have had a continuous impact on his journey as a first-time mother.

"I was under a lot of stress. There were many things in my life at the time that I think they influenced why I didn't produce (milk) so easily, but I don't know," he said. One year old said about his fight to breastfeed. "It was a lot, and then, once True started losing weight … I remember the first time I had to give him his formula, I felt (a lot) that I failed."

In addition to the stress of Tristan's traps, Khloe was also trying to deal with a new baby while he was in Cleveland, where he had moved to support his other half's basketball career, with no family nearby.

And although I knew I had to give her the True formula to keep her healthy, Khloe admitted: "For me, I almost felt like … I swear, I was smuggling drugs by buying formula."

Later, Khloé returned to Los Angeles and is now co-father of True, who will turn two next month, April 2020, with Tristan, a process he previously admitted is "awkward" at some points.