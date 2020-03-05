KFC sends Kim Kardashian West a couple of her new chicken-inspired crocodiles

# Roommates, by now we are all quite familiar with the fact that celebrities regularly receive tons of free stuff, especially Kim Kardashian West. Recently, Kim turned to social networks to reveal that the popular chicken chain KFC sent him a couple of his new chicken-inspired clogs in collaboration with Crocs.

As we reported earlier, the first fashion collaboration between KFC and Crocs was in February and features a pair of limited edition unisex clogs that will be available for purchase this spring and retail for $ 59.99. However, this not all. The red and white soles of the clogs are supposed to resemble the KFC fried chicken cube.

You can also decorate your clogs with “jibbitz” with chicken aroma, which are decorative accessories that you can insert in the front of the shoe for a small additional drip. Realizing that a backup from Kim Kardashian West means higher revenue for his product, KFC sent him some pairs of shoes.

Kim posted them on her Instagram stories and she said this in the video:

“So I woke up with a Kentucky Fried Chicken delivery and they are Kentucky Fried Chicken Crocs and they are introducing the new Beyond Meat chicken, so now they will have meatless chicken. I always eat vegan when I'm home.

I went out and ate Kentucky Fried Chicken recently and it was amazing, but I don't really eat meat all the time, so it's amazing that they're partnering with Beyond Meat to have chicken without meat, but they're not that amazing. "

Kim and her husband Kanye West are clearly KFC fans, since only a few weeks ago they were seen at a place in Paris asking for food. The place then commemorated his visit with a personalized recognition plaque.

