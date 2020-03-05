Kevin Federline's lawyer says he is "handling,quot; the consequences of Son Jayden's Instagram video on Britney Spears

Earlier this week, Kevin Federline and Britney Spears' youngest son, Jayden James Federline, posted an explosive Instagram protest about his mother's musical career and his feelings about his grandfather, Jamie Spears. Now, the video has disappeared from the Internet and Federline's lawyer says that this is a "family matter,quot; and that his client is "handling,quot; the consequences.

"It's the result of a 13-year-old boy who acts like a 13-year-old boy," said Los Angeles-based family law attorney Mark Vincent Kaplan. Page six. "Kevin handles him as a responsible father."

Britney Spear's son, Jayden Federline, participated in a live Instagram broadcast in which he recognized the guardianship situation in which his mother is. When asked about the #FreeBritney movement declared: "Look, that's what I am trying to do, but they have surpassed me." Thoughts? 👀 pic.twitter.com/MLJNEnmMko – Pop Alerts (@PopAIertNews) March 4, 2020

Kaplan added that he did not know if Federline had contacted Spears about the incident.

In the almost 20-minute video that Jayden posted on Tuesday, he made his feelings known about his 67-year-old grandfather Jamie. When a follower wrote that he should kill his grandfather, Jayden said: "I was thinking the same thing."

When another fan asked him if his grandfather was a jerk, Jayden said he is "a great idiot." He's pretty fucking gay like shit. He can go to die. "

Jayden also revealed that his mother told him that he was thinking about leaving the music industry and that he hadn't seen her work on his music in a long time. Jayden also praised his father and described him as "literally Jesus." And he also congratulated Spears' boyfriend, Sam Asghari.

Jamie has been the conservative of Brtitney for more than a decade, which means he has control over his career and finances. However, there have been problems in the family for quite some time. Jamie has been dealing with some serious health problems, Britney's fight with mental health problems and an altercation between Jamie and Kevin and Britney's eldest son, Sean Preston, last August led Federline to obtain a restraining order. Three years against Jamie.

All this has led fans to form the #FreeBritney movement because they believed that the pop star had no control over anything in his life, not even in his social networks. When a fan told Jayden that he should help free his mother, the teenager said that was what he was trying to do.

Kevin Federline has 70 percent custody of Sean and Jayden, and the 13-year-old boy filmed his Instagram video at his father's house. He said he would be sharing more insider information about his mother if he could get 5,000 followers.

A few hours after the post, Jayden's Instagram account was changed to private and all his posts were deleted. To take things even further, all the fans who shared videos of the video on social networks had their publications removed due to claims of copyright infringement.



