Kenneth Ray Miller accused of manufacturing and marketing explosives – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – A 58-year-old man from Brownsville faces four criminal charges related to the manufacture and illegal trafficking of explosives.

Kenneth Ray Miller made his first appearance in the United States District Court on Wednesday.

%MINIFYHTML4f12636535b3e470ec6221f08c93d45511% %MINIFYHTML4f12636535b3e470ec6221f08c93d45512%

A federal indictment accuses Kenneth Ray Miller of manufacturing, trading, transporting and possessing explosives illegally. He is also accused of illegal possession of firearms.

According to the indictment, between 2013 and June 2019, Miller "imported, manufactured, transported and treated explosive materials, smoke generating devices and an explosive mixture of chlorate." He was also allegedly in possession of several firearms despite having previous convictions for serious crimes that prohibited him from having weapons. Authorities found a Smith & Wesson Model 19-6 revolver, a Winchester Model 1200, a 12-gauge shotgun and a Norinco SKS Sporter rifle.

The case was investigated by the Office of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, along with the Houston County Sheriff's Office, the St. Paul Police Department, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. UU. And the State Fire Chief.