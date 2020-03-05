Kenneth Petty pleads not guilty, obliged to hand over the passport (update)

TSR Updatez: After being arrested today for not registering as a sex offender in the state of California, Nicki Minaj's husband, Kenneth Petty, pleaded not guilty at his first court appearance.

The U.S. Attorney's Office UU. He confirmed to The Shade Room that Kenneth Petty received the release order with a bail of $ 100,000 after his appearance.

Under Kenneth's release conditions, he will have to use an ankle monitor and was forced to turn in his passport. According to officials, his trip is now restricted to southern California and TMZ reports that he will also have a curfew.

Your next court date in this case is scheduled for April 28.

To catch up with this case, we reported earlier today that Kenneth had turned himself in to the US sheriffs. UU.

Kenneth moved to California in July 2019. He was reportedly arrested in Beverly Hills in November, when authorities discovered he had not yet registered as a sex offender in the state, which is legally required of him.

He was arrested and released on bail of $ 20,000, but the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office accused him of not registering.

Because he did not follow up with the court to register, he was arrested today. If convicted, Kenneth could receive up to 10 years in prison.

We will keep you informed about any updates in your case, Roommates.