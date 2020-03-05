Kendall Jenner drives the Internet crazy with small bikini photos

%MINIFYHTML7811d3f85912413e6582f39659baa95111% %MINIFYHTML7811d3f85912413e6582f39659baa95112%

The stunning body of the star of & # 39; Keeping Up with the Kardashians & # 39; It is apparently too good to be true, as an Instagram user believes that the photos have been digitally altered.

Kendall Jenner set Instagram on fire with your recent post. On Tuesday, March 3, the model went to her Instagram account to treat her devotees online not only with 1, but with 4 sexy photos of her wearing a sparse bikini.

One of the photos saw the 24-year-old stunner resting in the scorching sun while rocking a small colorful bikini. As he let his enviable body sunbathe in the afternoon, the "keeping up with the Kardashians"The star protected his face with a wide-brimmed rattan hat.

Another click was a mirror selfie in which he boasted even more of his figure while showing his cleavage. Without stopping there, Kendall showed his small waist and long legs in another photo. "Me and this bikini: a love story," simply captioned the post.

His sisters, including Kylie Jenner Y Khloe Kardashianand best friend Gigi Hadid showed love in the comments section, accompanied by Paris Hilton who added two fire emojis in his comment. Meanwhile, beauty blogger James charles He wrote: "Wow, imagine looking like this."

In addition to the bursts, Kendall aroused concern with the snapshots. "It doesn't seem like I'm supposed to be so thin," wrote one fan. Meanwhile, another concerned fan suggested that the model "eat something."

One person, on the other hand, was surprised by people wearing that type of bikini. "How do you put on your pants like that ????? A wrong move, hunny," the person asked.

Kendall's body was apparently too good to be true for some people, as one user believed that the photos had been digitally altered. "What happens to celebrities and photoshop is that there are unedited videos and photos everywhere … and on the track you don't have those & # 39; curves & # 39;", according to the accused person.