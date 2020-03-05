Katy Perry talks about pregnancy: was it planned or not?

%MINIFYHTML3f4050952f5989d52050d705f3dcfe7011% %MINIFYHTML3f4050952f5989d52050d705f3dcfe7012%

Katy Perry was super excited to share that she and her fiance Orlando Bloom expect their first child together, but was it planned or not? The singer revealed the answer during a new interview!

As fans know, the couple has not yet walked down the aisle, but that does not mean that the news about babies took them by surprise as they did with the rest of the world.

According to the artist, she and Orlando were ready for this step in their relationship after being together for no less than three years.

It turns out that the wedding can wait but the baby's fever couldn't!

While Katy is pregnant for the first time, this will make the actor the father of two children, as he also has a 9-year-old son named Flynn with his ex-wife, Miranda Kerr.

While a guest at SiriusXM Hits 1 today, Katy shared that "Well, it wasn't an accident." It was as if you knew, I am very grateful for all that I could achieve and all the goals I could mark on my list, and the dreams and life that I have lived so far. "

In addition, Katy also shared how she prepared for pregnancy by adopting a more balanced and healthy lifestyle.

‘I just think I've been trying to create this space in my own life where I'm not running too ragged and creating space for something new to happen like that. I think we were waiting for this new interval of life and share it. This is how it happens, you know, "she said.

The mother will confirm the news in her music video for Never Wore White by including a scene at the end of the clip that shows her cradling her baby.

And that was not all! He also turned to Instagram Live to express it with very clear words, and told fans he "will give birth this summer, literally."



