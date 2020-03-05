Katy Perry reveals her first pregnancy through the music video & # 39; Never Worn White & # 39;

%MINIFYHTML051e39581827d94d9af6b8033bcf2b5e11% %MINIFYHTML051e39581827d94d9af6b8033bcf2b5e12%

Announcing that she and her fiance Orlando Bloom expect their first child together, the successful & # 39; Firework & # 39; Call your pregnancy the longest secret you have had to keep.

Katy Perry She is pregnant with her first child.

The 35-year-old singer announced the happy news that she and her fiance Orlando Bloom They expect a baby together in their music video "Never Worn White," which dropped Wednesday night (March 4).

At the end of the video, the camera moved away and showed Katy cradling her growing bulge.

On an Instagram Live after the video was released, Katy told fans that the tot is due this summer.

"There are many things that will happen this summer," he smiled. "I will not only give birth, literally, but figuratively to something you have been waiting for. So let's call it a double blow. It's a double for."

"I am excited. We are excited and happy and it is probably the longest secret I have had to keep. And I would like to tell you everything, but I knew that I would tell you in the best way, that it is through a piece of music because that's the way it is. … I guess that's how I talk to you. That's how we talk together. "

Katy added that she has been struggling with pregnancy cravings and carries a bottle of hot sauce with her wherever she goes. He also admitted that he has been eating "the same burrito for weeks."

After announcing her pregnancy, Katy turned to Twitter to tell her fans that she was "so happy" to not have to "suck" her bulk more, add "or carry a large bag lol."

While the baby will be the first for Katy, Orlando, 43, is already the father of nine-year-old son Flynn with his ex-wife. Miranda Kerr.

The news of the couple's pregnancy comes after they celebrated the first anniversary of their engagement on Valentine's Day last month.