Katy Perry releases new music video and surprises everyone with her belly

If you want to know what Katy Perry has been doing, your new music video will tell you what you need to know.

Now we all know that Katy Perry has been doing her thing in American Idol, but in regards to her personal life, she apparently could keep it a secret that she was expecting a baby!

Katy appeared on the Gram on Wednesday night to release a clip of her new video of her song "Never Worn White,quot; and her sister was a baby!

Katy's pregnancy revelation made fans tremble, but she confirmed that this was not a gag. She has her first baby on the way with her fiance Orlando Bloom. The songs are a nod to Katy's fear of commitment, while at the same time singing about her willingness for a life of happiness with another person.

"Because I've never turned white / But I want to do it right / Yes, I really want to try it with you," says the lyrics. "No, I've never turned white / but I'm standing here tonight / because I really want to say,quot; yes. "

During an IG Live after the music video that premiered on YouTube, Katy confirmed her pregnancy and said it is "probably the longest secret,quot; she has had to keep, according to PEOPLE.

"I'm late," Katy said after promising she would be on Instagram Live after the video was published. "But you already knew that."

Katy said her due date is sometime this summer.

"There are many things that will happen this summer, I will not only give birth, literally, but figuratively to something you have been waiting for," Katy said, referring to her next album.

Katy got engaged to Orlando Bloom on Valentine's Day 2019. She has a 9-year-old son with his ex-wife, model Miranda Kerr.

Congratulations to Katy and Orlando! We wish you a healthy pregnancy!