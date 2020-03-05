Katy Perry, pregnant, will marry Orlando Bloom in Japan

%MINIFYHTMLc342b98655a19c10bbb1c2e8ce28ed3111% %MINIFYHTMLc342b98655a19c10bbb1c2e8ce28ed3112%

Right after the announcement of her pregnancy, it is rumored that the judge of the & # 39; American Idol & # 39; He will marry his baby this summer in Japan.

Katy Perry Y Orlando Bloom, who expect their first child together, according to reports, plan to marry in Japan this June 2020.

Immediately after the singer announced her pregnancy in her video "Never Worn White," which came out Wednesday night, March 4, 2020, Page Six revealed that the 35-year-old plans to marry Orlando before her baby I arrived this summer. .

According to the gossip column of the New York Post, the couple hopes to exchange votes in Japan, a country they both love. However, your dream may not come true due to the spread of the coronavirus. While the capital of the country, Tokyo, was going to organize the Olympic Games this summer, they are considering postponing the international sporting event due to the outbreak of infectious disease.

However, it still seems likely that Katy and Orlando will become husband and wife before the arrival of their first baby together, given that the parents of the "I Kissed A Girl" star, Keith and Mary Hudson, are preachers Christians

During an interview with Vogue Australia in 2018, Katy insisted that she remains as religious as ever, although she explores things differently these days.

"My mother has prayed for me all my life, hoping to return to God," he said. "(But) I never left him, he was a little secular, he was more materialistic and more motivated by my career. But now that I'm 30 years old, it's more about the spirituality and integrity of the heart."

The baby will be the first for Katy, while Orlando is already the father of nine-year-old son Flynn with his ex-wife. Miranda Kerr.

After the announcement of her pregnancy, celebrities included Cardi B Y Katharine McPhee were among those who rushed to congratulate the "American idol"judge.