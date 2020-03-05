Katy Perry is pregnant! Look back at her and Orlando Bloom's love story

Katy PerryY Orlando Bloomthey embark on a new chapter in their love story: fatherhood.

As revealed in his new music video for "Never Worn White," the pop star expects his first baby with his fiance. Your little one will join his older brother Flynn Christopher Bloom, Who Pirates of Caribbean actor shares with ex wife Miranda Kerr.

"There are many things that will happen this summer," said the singer during an Instagram question and answer session after the video premiere. "I will not only give birth, literally, but figuratively, to something you have been waiting for."

"We're excited and happy and it's probably the longest secret I've had to keep," Katy continued. "And I would like to tell you everything, but I knew that I would tell you in the best way, which is through a piece of music because that's the way it is, I guess that's how I talk to you. That's how we talk together."