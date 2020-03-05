Katy Perry announces pregnancy in the music video & # 39; & # 39; Never Worn White & # 39; & # 39;

Cue the Michael Scott meme: "My God! It's fine, it's happening. Everyone keep calm."
Wednesday night Katy Perry He released his highly anticipated new music video for "Never Worn White." As you can imagine, their KatyCats (which is the nickname of their loyal fan base) are going crazy.
Along with the romantic and dreamy atmosphere of the video, Katy had some exciting news to share. She is pregnant with her first child!
From using a literal bouquet of flowers as a full evening dress and an angelic white dress that was fit for a bride (wink, wink), the 35-year-old singer did the damn thing.
Of course, there was a moment in the music video that really raised his eyebrows and made people talk: it was a photo of the singer of "Roar,quot; cradling her baby.
The 35-year-old spoke completely about her pregnancy with fans on Instagram Live after the music video fell. "There are many things that will happen this summer," Katy shared. "I will not only give birth, literally, but figuratively to something you have been waiting for. So let's call it a double blow. It's a double for."
"I'm excited. We're excited and happy and it's probably the longest secret I've had to keep," he continued. "And I would like to tell you everything, but I knew that I would tell you in the best way, which is through a piece of music because it is … I guess that's how I talk to you. That's how we talk together."
Katy also tested her cravings, saying that she now has Tabasco hot sauce in her bag and that she has been eating "the same burrito for weeks."
The baby bump revelation part of the video, who mocked earlier that day On social media, everyone wondered the same thing: Katy is pregnant?
And now that "Never Worn White,quot; is officially out, it's a deal made that the children are in it and their fiance Orlando BloomThe future. Katy already has her maternity skills, as a source told E! The news earlier this year that she has an incredible bond with Bloom's 9-year-old son, Flynn, who shares with ex Miranda Kerr.
A separate source recently told us that the celebrity couple is working on adjusting their weddings: they plan to have two at some time this year.
"They have the list of guests resolved and many of the details," the source previously revealed. "They hope to have everything ready soon because they are so excited to get married."
"She always said that Orlando's love for her was different from everything she had felt before," another source shared with us.
Perry and Bloom first caused rumors of romance in January 2016 at a party after the Golden Globes. For March, the singer and the Lord of the Rings the actor had become an "official couple,quot;, and a source told E! News: "Katy likes how realistic Orlando is."
They separated 10 months later, but found their way back and announced their engagement in February 2019.
"A year ago I said yes to a life of love and evolution … and it was definitely never a dull moment," Katy recently captioned an Instagram photo to commemorate her engagement anniversary.
Watch his new electrifying music video above and congratulations to Katy and Orlando for their growing family!
