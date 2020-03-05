Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's wedding plans stalled due to the coronavirus

Katy PerryY Orlando Bloomthey commit to being together in sickness and health, but that does not mean that they are throwing every precaution in the wind.
With the coronavirus spreading rapidly throughout the world, prospective parents are suspending their wedding plans at the moment. A source tells E! Initially, Katy "had her heart set,quot; on hosting her and Orlando's nuptials in Japan, but the rapidly spreading disease has forced the duo to "wait to see what happens with the trips and the coronavirus."
"The wedding is coming and everything is planned," the source shares, before adding, "It's in the air and things could be changing."
Another source reveals that the actor and singer are "considering moving the plans to the United States."
However fluid the situation is, the priority is to ensure that everyone maintains their health, especially since the second source says that Katy is pregnant for "about five months."
The singer revealed the exciting news by releasing a music video in which she was dressed in an elegant dress that showed her growing baby bump. It is quite appropriate considering that he sings about his enthusiasm to start his life with the Pirates of the Caribbean star in the song titled "Never Worn White,quot;.
"There are many things that will happen this summer," Katy shared later, joking about the baby's birth, a new album and her possible wedding. "I will not only give birth, literally, but figuratively to something you have been waiting for. So let's call it a double blow. It's a double for."
Orlando, on the other hand, has not talked about the bundle of joy along the way, but there is no doubt that he and Katy are on the moon about everything the future holds. He previously shared: "It makes a difference to have a partner to enjoy the ups and downs and everything else."
When your baby makes his grand entrance later this year, he will join his older brother. Flynn, which Orlando shares with his ex-wife Miranda Kerr.
