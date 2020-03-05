Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's wedding plans stalled due to the coronavirus

Katy PerryY Orlando Bloomthey commit to being together in sickness and health, but that does not mean that they are throwing every precaution in the wind.

With the coronavirus spreading rapidly throughout the world, prospective parents are suspending their wedding plans at the moment. A source tells E! Initially, Katy "had her heart set,quot; on hosting her and Orlando's nuptials in Japan, but the rapidly spreading disease has forced the duo to "wait to see what happens with the trips and the coronavirus."

"The wedding is coming and everything is planned," the source shares, before adding, "It's in the air and things could be changing."

Another source reveals that the actor and singer are "considering moving the plans to the United States."

However fluid the situation is, the priority is to ensure that everyone maintains their health, especially since the second source says that Katy is pregnant for "about five months."