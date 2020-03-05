Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom reject Japan's wedding for fear of the coronavirus

%MINIFYHTMLdeb1e1051833a07ef687dc50d7eea54b11% %MINIFYHTMLdeb1e1051833a07ef687dc50d7eea54b12%

According to reports, the engaged couple have doubts about the planning of nuptials in the Far East after the singer of & # 39; Roar & # 39; announce that he was waiting for his first child together.

Pregnant Katy Perry Y Orlando Bloom They reportedly postponed the date of their wedding after deciding it was the wrong time to visit Japan, let alone organize their nuptials there.

The pop star confirmed reports that he was expecting his first child, Bloom's second, on Wednesday (March 4), but now it seems he could not be a girlfriend this year.

A source told Entertainment Tonight that the stars have had doubts about planning a great wedding in the Far East due to the outbreak of coronavirus, and as such they now plan to exchange votes in 2021, at which time the singer of "Roar" It will be a mom.

Japan is one of the countries with the highest risk with more than 1,000 registered cases of coronaviruses.