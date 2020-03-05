Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom await June's wedding in Japan before the birth of their first child

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have a few months ahead. After Perry revealed that he is expecting the couple's first child this summer, a new report states that the couple is preparing to marry a ceremony in Japan in June.

According to Page sixPerry and Bloom had originally planned to marry at a winter wedding last year, but they ended up postponing the wedding because they wanted to wait for the perfect place to open.

Apparently, the place they want is in Japan, but that could be difficult due to the outbreak of the coronavirus. The country is already considering postponing the Olympic Games, which take place in Tokyo in late July and early August.

The couple may find the ideal place for their wedding when Perry joined Bloom in November 2019 for a press tour in Japan. They also brought Bloom's son, Flynn, 9, who shares with his ex-wife, Miranda Kerr.

Perry said Star Magazine Last month he has a much more relaxed approach to his wedding the second time. The Grammy winner had a luxurious wedding in India when she married Russell Brand in 2010, but this time she is a "bride instead of a bridezilla."

"Orlando and I are united with our approach," he said, "it's not about the party, it's about the gathering of people who will hold us accountable when things get really difficult." Those are just the facts when you're with someone who challenges you to be your best self. "

My God, I'm glad I didn't have to absorb it anymore 🙄 – KATY PERRY (@katyperry) March 5, 2020

Perry revealed that she was pregnant Wednesday night after the release of the music video for her new song. Never worn white. She joked with fans earlier this week with a clip from the video that showed her cradling a baby bump. And, after the premiere of the video, he told his fans through an Instagram Live video he was waiting for.

"There are many things that will happen this summer; I will not only give birth, literally, but also figuratively to something that you have been waiting for," Perry said, mocking a new baby and a new album.

After confirming her pregnancy, Katy Perry wrote on Twitter that she was "so happy,quot; that she no longer had to "vacuum it anymore,quot; or "carry a big bag."



