Kate Middleton reveals George and Charlotte's new hobbies

Will be Prince george Be the first rock star King of England?

During your visit to Galway, Ireland on Thursday with Prince William, Kate Middleton revealed that his eldest son, the third in the line of the British throne, and his daughter, Charlotte Princess, have taken new hobbies. She said that George, 6, is learning to play the guitar, while Charlotte, 4, practices gymnastics. " HI! Informed magazine

Kate made her comments after she and William saw a band performance NØÖV.

"When did they start playing?" He asked the artists, according to the magazine. "It has been very interesting to hear all the stories in recent days. I wish we could have brought George and Charlotte, they would have loved it. And George is starting to learn to play the guitar."

After William and Kate, they also share a 1 and 1/2 year old son. Prince louisHe saw a demonstration of a pair of balancers on a balance beam, the Duchess told them: "Charlotte is really interested in gymnastics, do somersaults, hand stops, everything. It's so good for her basic balance and coordination skills." . HI! reported.