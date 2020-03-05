Kareena Kapoor Khan makes her Instagram debut

While social networks have become almost an essential element for the stars to promote their work and stay connected with fans, certain B-town actors have chosen to stay away from it. Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Ranbir Kapoor are few names that have not yet been released. But it seems that one of these names will no longer be part of that list. We just learned that Kareena Kapoor Khan is ready to debut on Intagram.

An account under the name of Kareena Kapoor Khan appeared yesterday on Instagram, which already has more than 60,000 followers. As the account is not verified, there is no way to confirm that it is the actress herself, but the fact that names like Manish Malhotra, Mohit Rai, Nilofer Qureshi and Tanya Ghavri, who share a close bond with Kareena, are already following drive could Suggest that there is some truth behind this rumor. So far, there is only one live post on the account, which is a subtitled video, "Coming Soon." We also talked about an attitude close to the actress who told us that she really is and that she will make it official very soon!