Kareena Kapoor Khan and Malaika Arora look beautiful in these latest photos



Kareena Kapoor Khan and Malaika Arora are undoubtedly part of the sexiest Bollywood gang of girls. They, along with Amrita Arora and Karisma Kapoor, form a lovely group of four who are often seen taking time for night outings and girl lunches. They even make a point to celebrate each other's birthdays with pomp and show. Today, the shutters shot Kareena Kapoor Khan and Malaika Arora when the elegant duo went out for lunch.

While Kareena opted for a pair of jeans and a sexy black top, Malaika looked radiant with a yellow and sky blue tie and dye and a pair of jeans. The beauties posed happily for the paparazzi before heading to the access point and turned their heads while doing so. Check out the photos below.

