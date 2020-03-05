Kandi Burruss shares more amazing photos of her Vacay family: fans get scared for this reason related to the coronavirus

Kandi Burruss is living his best life these days with his family on a well-deserved vacation. A couple of days ago, after the most recent episode of RHOA that aired last Sunday, Kandi said he would be a little late with her. Talk about that episode, which was usually broadcast after RHOA because he is on vacation with his loved ones.

Kandi shared all kinds of photos and videos of her trip, and now she is back with more.

‘I have been living my best life for the past few days. A funny story … so I was ordering the "Virgin,quot; Bob Marley. Little did I know they were not completely virgins. They just didn't add the extra drink of rum, but the frozen mixture already had alcohol. It was so sweet that I didn't even try alcohol. I've been breaking them! "So I officially found a drink that I like, I guess," Kandi captioned one of his recent posts.

Rasheeda Frost jumped in the comments to write the following message: Stop Stopppppppp, I can't believe it! I don't want to hear shit on our next daiquiri vacay all day. "

Someone said, "That's dangerous! Love Bob Marleys have fun if you look great !!!" And another follower posted this: "Wow, I thought I'd never see the day Kandi likes a drink."

Kandi also shared a photo in which she is together with Todd Tucker

‘My favorite part of any vacation is the spa! What is your favorite part of a vacation? Sidebar: If you ever stay at @royaltonbluewaters in Jamaica and get a massage, be sure to ask for Corona. She is an amazing masseuse! 💆🏾‍♀️ ’Kandi captioned the photo.

Someone joked and said: horrible Horrible time for his name to be Corona. Poor thing. 😂 ’

Another commenter spoke about the marriage of Kandi and Todd and said: amo I love you and Todd's relationship! I can't wait until I find a Todd chili! "I hope everyone is / had a blast."

A fan said: "I'm with you at the Spa! You and Todd look beautiful, very happy and relaxed! Keep enjoying your well deserved vacation."

Fans can't wait for more photos of this amazing vacation!



