Kacey Musgraves will donate the closet sale and proceed to the relief of the Nashville tornado

Expressing anguish over the devastation caused by the tongue twister early in the morning, the creator of successes & # 39; Rainbow & # 39; Share that he lived & # 39; in this neighborhood until recently & # 39 ;.

Singer Kacey Musgraves He has pledged to donate all proceeds from an online closet sale to help those affected by the deadly tornado on Tuesday (March 3) in Nashville, Tennessee.

The creator of hits "Rainbow" has become the last star to share his sadness at the devastation caused by the country music of Mecca by the early morning tornado, which killed at least 22 people and caused damage to many of the city ​​buildings.

Sharing side-by-side images of the structure of a Nashville restaurant before and after the natural disaster on his Instagram history timeline, Kacey wrote: "Distressed by East Nashville. I lived on this side of the city (in this neighborhood until recently) for years. Many friends are severely affected. Grateful for being well and thinking of those who are not. "

His publication came a day after he announced plans to partner with clothing resale bosses in Stage to Closet to download several pieces of his personal and professional clothing, including design items from Gucci, Miu Miu and Jimmy Choo.

At that time, Kacey had chosen the Tennessee urban forest preservation organization as the beneficiary of the sale, which was launched on Tuesday, but has now decided to use the money to help the people of her beloved Nashville.

In the same Instagram story post, he explained: "(The proceeds from the sale of the closet that I announced yesterday would go to the conservation of the TN forest and, although that is important to me, Nashville tornado relief efforts need help first. The sale is still going on today and more things are being added if you want to help. ""