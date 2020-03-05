Justin Bieber made fun of his thirst trap

%MINIFYHTMLab9443c8f4fae9eada772d5b8309e6e511% %MINIFYHTMLab9443c8f4fae9eada772d5b8309e6e512%

While some people are not interested in his shirtless image now that he is a married boy, many others think that the singer & # 39; Yummy & # 39; It has nothing to show with your & # 39; little & # 39; weeny

Justin Bieber He has the confidence to show some skin on Instagram, but not everyone is happy with what they see. The Canadian superstar has been controlled online after sharing a shirtless selfie on Wednesday, March 4.

The black and white photo seems to be destined to focus on the body of the 26-year-old singer, since his face is mostly cut. The creator of hits "Yummy" does not use more than his "Dave underwear", which shows a series of tattoos on the chest and hands.

"#DAVE premieres tonight at @fxxnetwork, so I'm wearing my Dave underwear," he captioned, promoting Dave Burd's new semi-autobiographical series. And he added: "Dave in my #calvinklein. Looking tonight."

But instead of making people get excited about his shirtless photo, Justin has made fun of what people called his attempt to trap thirst, given that he is already married. Hailey Baldwin. "Haven't you married smh," wrote one. "He got a full wife, nobody cares about his thirst traps," said another, while another baffled user asked, "Are you married, bru, and are you thirsty catching! ???"

Meanwhile, others think that Justin has nothing to brag about, pointing out his apparent scrap. "He was not blessed there," said one. Another commented: "So that Calvin Klein's announcement has definitely lied." One person asked the singer: "Where is he?", While another wrote: "Nothing to show, nothing to hide!"

Justin has not responded to trolls online. He has been proudly showing his body in a series of shirtless photos in his account. He is seen holding a microphone, possibly rehearsing for his next "Changes" tour, in an instant and showing his hockey skills in another image.

Justin will hit the road starting May 14 in Seattle, Washington. The tour, which includes 45 shows so far, will be his first tour since his "Purpose" tour of 2017.