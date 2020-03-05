Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich sweat in the middle of a rumored drama

BACKGRID
Julianne Hough Y Brooks Laich He started to sweat on Thursday.
The 31-year-old Dancing with the stars student and her 36-year-old husband, hockey player, attended a Daybreaker event at the Pico Union Project in Los Angeles. Hough organized a KINRGY session, and it seemed that his spouse decided to join in the fun.
According to the event website, attendees also enjoyed a breathing session, a dance party and breakfast bites.
Hough shared several photos and videos of her at the event. While Laich did not appear in any of his videos, other attendees posted photos of them together. The paparazzi also took some pictures of the duo leaving the event.
Hough was wearing a red one-piece T-shirt and a matching long-sleeved T-shirt for the meeting. He also wore a red sports bra and red leggings at one point. Meanwhile, Laich put on a short sleeve top, black shorts and rainbow shoes for the event. A red scarf was also tied around the forehead during training.
The sighting came about two months after a source told E! News that the husband and wife are "spending time apart." Fans also questioned if there were problems in paradise after Hough was photographed without her wedding ring. However, no celebrity has publicly commented on speculation.
Hough has been busy traveling by Oprah Winfrey& # 39; 2020 Vision Tour. Although, she had an appointment for breakfast with Laich in February.
Laich has also been working on his podcast, How men think, and recently explained how Hough has been helping him explore his sexuality.
"I have shared this in this program many times, as a large part of my trip in 2020 is to explore my sexuality," he said in a recent episode. "And with that I don't want to say if I'm gay or straight, I mean, in my sexual relationship, what is my sexuality and what do I want and what are my desires and what are my wife's and how could we have this language to feed each other and get everything we want and express sexually in the nth grade in everything?
Laich and Hough married in 2017.