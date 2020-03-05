Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich sweat in the middle of a rumored drama

Julianne Hough Y Brooks Laich He started to sweat on Thursday.

The 31-year-old Dancing with the stars student and her 36-year-old husband, hockey player, attended a Daybreaker event at the Pico Union Project in Los Angeles. Hough organized a KINRGY session, and it seemed that his spouse decided to join in the fun.

According to the event website, attendees also enjoyed a breathing session, a dance party and breakfast bites.

Hough shared several photos and videos of her at the event. While Laich did not appear in any of his videos, other attendees posted photos of them together. The paparazzi also took some pictures of the duo leaving the event.

Hough was wearing a red one-piece T-shirt and a matching long-sleeved T-shirt for the meeting. He also wore a red sports bra and red leggings at one point. Meanwhile, Laich put on a short sleeve top, black shorts and rainbow shoes for the event. A red scarf was also tied around the forehead during training.