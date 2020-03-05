Journey drummer Steve Smith and bassist Ross Valory fired from the band

WENN / Judy Eddy

Neal Schon and Jon Cain have decided to fire the drummer and bass player of the band for allegedly attempting a & # 39; corporate coup d'etat & # 39; to control the commercial entity of the group.

Travel& # 39; s Neal schon Y Jon Cain they have fired drummer Steve Smith and bass player Ross Valory.

Schon, the only original member now in the band after Valory's dismissal, and Cain, accused their former bandmates of attempting a "corporate coup" to control the commercial entity of the Nightmare Productions group in a lawsuit filed in Los Angels on Tuesday, March. 3, 2020.

In a press release, the guitarist and keyboardist's lawyers allege that Smith and Valory were "sowing discord" by "engaging in self-treatment and selfishly putting their interests above those of the band."

The couple seeks damages for $ 10 million and accuse their former colleagues of trying to end the 2017 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame after more than four decades.

In their complaint, they accuse the drummer and bassist of using Nightmare Productions, "as a tool to destroy the band's structure, undermining the reason for the existence of Nightmare Productions."

The rockers' principal adviser, Per Miller, says: "This is not an action that Neal and Jon wanted to take against two men who once considered their brothers, but Steve and Ross's reluctant and devious behavior left them reluctantly no more. remedy to act decisively. "

The hitmakers lawyers of "Don & # 39; t Stop Believin & # 39;" They also declare in their statement that their clients have "notified" their former friends and are not willing to act with them again. His presentation also states that Valory and Smith can no longer use Journey's name.

Schon and Cain also announced that their tour of North America will begin in May as planned with the usual vocalist. Arnel Pineda and a new rhythm section.

Smith and Valory have not yet responded publicly to the lawsuit.