Johnny Boychuk of the islanders receives 90 stitches after facing skateboarding

There was a scary scene at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Tuesday night.

With just over 11 minutes remaining in the third period of the Islanders defeat 6-2 against the Canadiens, Johnny Boychuk of New York and Artturi Lehkonen of Montreal got tangled up in front of the home team's network. Boychuk pushed Lehkonen out of the fold, and when the Montreal striker fell, his right skate rose and struck Boychuk in the face.

The defender of the islanders immediately grabbed him by the face and felt an obvious pain in the ice. He quickly got up and skated to the locker room; His hand seemed to be over his left eye.

On Wednesday morning, general manager Lou Lamoriello updated the state of Boychuk and told reporters that it would be "fine,quot; and that there was no "damage,quot; in the eye of the 36-year-old man. The skate caused such a severe cut that it required 90 points to close.

"He felt that the skate blade caught his attention, but fortunately he only had the eyelid. It took 90 points to fix it, but the plastic surgeon took care of that," Lamoriello said. "It will be fine. It's only a matter of time before the eye opens and feels good."

On Wednesday afternoon, Boychuk went to Twitter so everyone knew it was fine:

Thank you all for the positive messages and thoughts! I am extremely grateful. Please know that you were not heard. Luckily for me, the skate just cut my eyelid. Sorry for the late response … facial recognition didn't work … thanks again my friends. Johnny B – Johnny Boychuk (@joboych) March 4, 2020

(NOTE: Some may consider the video graphic).

After the game, Islanders coach Barry Trotz told reporters that Boychuk was still being evaluated.

Trotz: “There are no updates on Johnny Boychuk. Obviously it is quite scary around the facial / eye area. It is being evaluated. " #Islands – New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) March 4, 2020

The exact lesion and its severity were difficult to determine from the video. The islanders' end Cal Clutterbuck told Brian Compton of NHL.com after the game: "It's not good. It's not easy to see. It's not good at all."

There are no updates from Trotz in Boychyuk. Cal Clutterbuck was understandably upset. "It's not good. It's not easy to see. It's not good at all." #Islands – Brian Compton (@BComptonNHL) March 4, 2020

Claude Julien trained Boychuk at BOS. "Really scary. I approached and sent a text message to Barry. A guy I have trained for many years and is to everyone's liking. Great person." #Habs #Islands – Brian Compton (@BComptonNHL) March 4, 2020

Clutterbuck knows what a skate blade can do. He just returned to the lineup on Saturday after missing more than two months after surgery to repair a wrist that was cut by a skate blade in December. The islanders players are not the only ones cut this year. The list includes Ilya Mikheyev of Maple Leafs, who also underwent surgery on a cut artery and a wrist tendon at the end of December and recently resumed skating.

Earlier on Tuesday, Frank Seravalli of TSN reported that NHL general managers at their meetings in Florida were shown a new underwear cut-proof and reinforced with Kevlar to help prevent cuts on skates like those suffered by Clutterbuck and Mikheyev Kevlar socks became more popular after Erik Karlsson's surgery in 2013 to repair a cut Achilles tendon.

The GMs heard a presentation today about the new underwear reinforced cut-proof / kevlar, to avoid injuries such as cutting the skate # Leaves"Ilya Mikheyev suffered earlier this season. The plan is to publish a poster of all the available items in the locker rooms of the league so that the players are aware. – Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) March 3, 2020

Obviously, the Kevlar would not have helped in the case of Boychuk; However, it seemed that the visor he was wearing, which became mandatory in 2013, was the most affected by the impact of the skate.

Last season, Boychuk took a blade to skate off the neck of Mitchell Marner of the Maple Leafs that fortunately did not cut his throat and only left a mark on the incident.

"It was really scary," Boychuk told reporters the next morning. “You feel that your neck hits you, only thoughts go through your mind. It was really scary. I'm happy that nothing serious happened. "